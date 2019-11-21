Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
SARAH K. (KLAGES) HART

SARAH K. (KLAGES) HART Obituary
HART SARAH K. (KLAGES)

Age 83, of Ross Twp., formerly of Economy, on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Wife of the late Richard Hart; loving mother of Arlene Dion (Shawn) and Karen Smith (Todd); sister of Chester "Fritz" Klages and the late Lila Simmons; proud grandmother of Alec, Halie and Mason; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Friends will be received Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., where services will be held Friday 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 707 Grant St. #3700, Pgh., PA 15219, .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
