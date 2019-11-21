|
HART SARAH K. (KLAGES)
Age 83, of Ross Twp., formerly of Economy, on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Wife of the late Richard Hart; loving mother of Arlene Dion (Shawn) and Karen Smith (Todd); sister of Chester "Fritz" Klages and the late Lila Simmons; proud grandmother of Alec, Halie and Mason; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Friends will be received Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., where services will be held Friday 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 707 Grant St. #3700, Pgh., PA 15219, .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019