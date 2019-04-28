ROBINSON SARAH KATHLEEN

Aged 72, passed away peacefully from complications of kidney failure at St. Margaret's Hospital on April 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Eleanor Robinson; and sister of the late Charles Robinson. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jane and John Yankowski; her sister-in-law, Diana Robinson; nieces, Jaime, Jessica, Jennifer, and Kiana Robinson, Treyhauna Hudson, and Haleigh Mcintire, Laura and Genevieve Holstein; and nephews, David Charles Trent and Phineas Holstein. A graduate of Duffs Business School, Kathy worked as a dedicated employee for Commonweath Warehouse for 35 years. She was a devoted and active member of All Saints Catholic Church, teaching religious education, serving as a Eucharistic minister, and being heavily involved in the Ladies of Charity, for which her services have been recognized. Rest now my sister, there is no more pain. There is no more suffering. You are in God's hands strong and whole with those who love you. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Kathy's name to the American Kidney Foundation. Arrangements made by BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.