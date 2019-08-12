|
EIKEY SARAH L.
Age 94, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 of Allentown. Daughter of the late Louis and Grace (Lee) Eikey; sister of the late Irene (late Frank) Markel, Madeline (late Harold) Markel and William (late Mildred) Eikey; loving aunt of Frank Markel, Ed Eikey, Gary Eikey, Ron Eikey, Janice Gramling, Kathy Kacvinsky, Linda Beu and the late William Eikey and Patty Baum; also survived by 20 great-nieces and nephews; 43 great-great-nieces and nephews; and 10 great-great-great-nieces and nephews. Sarah worked for Columbia Gas in the business office and retired after 47 years, and also a Sunday School Teacher for 55 years for the Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Excelsior Street. Family and friends received Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment South Side Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 601 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. Send Condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019