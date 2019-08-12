Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
Resources
More Obituaries for SARAH EIKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SARAH L. EIKEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SARAH L. EIKEY Obituary
EIKEY SARAH L.

Age 94, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 of Allentown. Daughter of the late Louis and Grace (Lee) Eikey; sister of the late Irene (late Frank) Markel, Madeline (late Harold) Markel and William (late Mildred) Eikey; loving aunt of Frank Markel, Ed Eikey, Gary Eikey, Ron Eikey, Janice Gramling, Kathy Kacvinsky, Linda Beu and the late William Eikey and Patty Baum; also survived by 20 great-nieces and nephews; 43 great-great-nieces and nephews; and 10 great-great-great-nieces and nephews. Sarah worked for Columbia Gas in the business office and retired after 47 years, and also a Sunday School Teacher for 55 years for the Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Excelsior Street. Family and friends received Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment South Side Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 601 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. Send Condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SARAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now