LOMBARDI SARAH "JEANNE"

Peacefully at home, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, age 88, of O'Hara Township; wife of the late Joseph Lombardi; loving and devoted mother of Thomas (Sandy), David (Cathy), Janet (Tom) McKay, William (Janet), Nancy (George) Supsura and Patricia (Joe) Patsko; special grandmother of Carie, Missy, Chuck, Michael L., Mandy, Mark, Allie, Nick, Michael G., Tanner, Michaela, Sarah, Alec and Justin; cherished great-grandmother of nine; sister of Glenn (Sally) Rosewell, Bud (Janet) Rosewell, and the late Mim (Paul) Rice; and daughter of the late William and Sally Rosewell. Jeanne enjoyed being surrounded by her family and friends and was always the life of the party. Visitation Wednesday, 2-8 p.m., at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238, where family and friends will gather Thursday at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish, St. Edward Church at 10:00 a.m.