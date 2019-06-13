Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for SARAH LYSAKOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SARAH M. (SMITH) LYSAKOWSKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SARAH M. (SMITH) LYSAKOWSKI Obituary
LYSAKOWSKI SARAH M. (SMITH)

Age 79, of Collier Twp., on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Wife of the late John R. "Jack" Lysakowski; mother of John J. "Jack" (Stacy Fabic) Lysakowski and the late Jeffrey Edward Lysakowski; grandmother of Travis Lysakowski; sister of George Smith, Audrey McGregor, Renee Guzzi and Jim Smith; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 3 – 8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo J Henney Funeral Home
Download Now