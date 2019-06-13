|
LYSAKOWSKI SARAH M. (SMITH)
Age 79, of Collier Twp., on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Wife of the late John R. "Jack" Lysakowski; mother of John J. "Jack" (Stacy Fabic) Lysakowski and the late Jeffrey Edward Lysakowski; grandmother of Travis Lysakowski; sister of George Smith, Audrey McGregor, Renee Guzzi and Jim Smith; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 3 – 8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019