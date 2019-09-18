|
WHEELER-MATTHEWS SARAH M.
Age 89, of Homestead went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, September 12, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, devoted children, Christine Bright, Roberta L. Matthews, Sherry A. Matthews; grandchildren, Christopher Matthews, Regan (Ryan) Moore; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Visitation, 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Park Place A.M.E. Church, 215 E 10th Avenue, Homestead where funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday. Interment, Homestead Cemetery. Arrangements by the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME. www.tuniefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019