Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tunie Funeral Home
218 E. 11th Ave
Homestead, PA 15120
412-462-6466
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Park Place A.M.E. Church
215 E 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Tunie Funeral Home
218 E. 11th Ave
Homestead, PA 15120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SARAH WHEELER-MATTHEWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SARAH M. WHEELER-MATTHEWS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SARAH M. WHEELER-MATTHEWS Obituary
WHEELER-MATTHEWS SARAH M.

Age 89, of Homestead went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, September 12, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, devoted children, Christine Bright, Roberta L. Matthews, Sherry A. Matthews; grandchildren, Christopher Matthews, Regan (Ryan) Moore; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Visitation, 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Park Place A.M.E. Church, 215 E 10th Avenue, Homestead where funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday. Interment, Homestead Cemetery. Arrangements by the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME. www.tuniefuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SARAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now