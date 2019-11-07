Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SARAH WATTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SARAH MARIE WATTS


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SARAH MARIE WATTS Obituary
WATTS SARAH MARIE

July 28, 1984 - November 3, 2019. Age 35, of Pittsburgh, PA passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Sarah is survived by her mom and brothers; Nancy, Zachary and Corey.  Sarah is deeply loved and terribly missed by her friends and family. A memorial for Sarah will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1 – 5 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME located at 1032 Perry Hwy., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.  In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence at http://www.aatod.org/OLD_SITE/donate_online.php or Allegheny Center Alliance Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SARAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
Download Now