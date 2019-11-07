|
|
WATTS SARAH MARIE
July 28, 1984 - November 3, 2019. Age 35, of Pittsburgh, PA passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Sarah is survived by her mom and brothers; Nancy, Zachary and Corey. Sarah is deeply loved and terribly missed by her friends and family. A memorial for Sarah will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1 – 5 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME located at 1032 Perry Hwy., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence at http://www.aatod.org/OLD_SITE/donate_online.php or Allegheny Center Alliance Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019