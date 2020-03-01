|
PALLATTINO SARAH
Born December 2, 1931, the daughter of the late Nellie and Thomas Murphy, both Irish immigrants to this country. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Pallattino. Sarah and Willie were married for 51 years. Mother of Michael (Denise); Jeff (Sonya), Mark, and the late Mary Ellen and Danny Pallatino; grandmother of Dan, Chelsea, Ellie and Adam Pallatino; sister of the late Mary Green; aunt of Paul Green; mother-in-law of Gina Pallatino. Mom was especially proud of her Irish ancestry. The joy of her life she often said, was raising five children, and frequently spoke later in life of how she wished she could do it all over again with a house full of kids running around. Holidays with family was always her favorite time. Sarah spent many years working at Littles Shoes in Squirrel Hill where she made many lifelong friends. Mom enjoyed being around people and her animals, and appreciated the life she had lived. Even after Alzheimer's took over, Sarah still managed to keep her sense of humor. We will miss her smile and the truly wonderful person she was. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Parting prayers will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Magdalene Parish, St. Bede Church at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020