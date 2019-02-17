BLANEY SARAH RUTH "RUTH"

Age 94, born April 16, 1924, died peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Little Sisters of the Poor, North Side. She was the daughter of the late James Francis and Sadie Mahon Blaney. She was the youngest and is the last of her siblings. They were Neal (Rhoda) Blaney, Charles (Mary) Blaney, Mary (Mamie) Blaney, Margaret (William) Garvey and Virginia (Charles) Schneider. Ruth attended Assumption School and graduated in the 1942 Class at St. Benedict Academy. Ruth attended a secretarial school and joined her sister, Mary, who was working at Bethlehem Steel, Leetsdale, PA. She also worked for Joy Manufacturing after the steel company closed. As a lifetime member of Assumption Church, she was in the choir, which traveled to Europe and sang for the Pope twice in Rome. She joined the Ladies of Charity and participated in many of the church's musicals. Her love of singing led her to appearances with the North Boros Musicanters. Ruth was later a receptionist at the Little Sisters of the Poor. As a resident, she was often the first to sign up for activities, especially field trips and bingo. Another love was singing in the Home's choir and in resident musicals. Ruth has numerous nephews and nieces, grand-nephews and nieces, great-grand nephews and nieces. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019, at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Church of the Assumption, with her nephew, Rev. James W. Garvey, officiating. Interment will follow in Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be sent to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., PA 15212.