Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for SARAH COYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. SARAH T. COYNE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. SARAH T. COYNE Obituary
COYNE DR. SARAH T.

Daughter of the late Matthias and Sarah (Flaherty) Coyne; and sister of the late Mary Bridget Pelaez (late husband, Alfred); survived by her brothers, Matthias (late wife, Adele) and Patrick (late wife, Lynne). Proud aunt of nine nieces and nephews; 20 great-nieces and great-nephews. Sally is also survived by many family members and friends and her rescue dog, Maggie. Dr. Coyne began her teaching career at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic School and Edinboro University. She was a Professor of English and Chair of the Department of Humanities at West Liberty University where she taught for 39 years. She was a graduate of Wheeling College and Duquesne University where she earned her Master's and Doctorate of English. She also completed graduate studies at University College in her beloved Ireland.  Blessing to Celebrate Sally's life will be 3:00 p.m. SATURDAY at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd, Scott Twp 15220.  www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SARAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now