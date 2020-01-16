|
COYNE DR. SARAH T.
Daughter of the late Matthias and Sarah (Flaherty) Coyne; and sister of the late Mary Bridget Pelaez (late husband, Alfred); survived by her brothers, Matthias (late wife, Adele) and Patrick (late wife, Lynne). Proud aunt of nine nieces and nephews; 20 great-nieces and great-nephews. Sally is also survived by many family members and friends and her rescue dog, Maggie. Dr. Coyne began her teaching career at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic School and Edinboro University. She was a Professor of English and Chair of the Department of Humanities at West Liberty University where she taught for 39 years. She was a graduate of Wheeling College and Duquesne University where she earned her Master's and Doctorate of English. She also completed graduate studies at University College in her beloved Ireland. Blessing to Celebrate Sally's life will be 3:00 p.m. SATURDAY at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd, Scott Twp 15220. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020