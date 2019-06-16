DAVOREN SARAH T. "SALLY"

Age 88, of Oakland, died peacefully on June 13, 2019. Daughter of the late Julia O'Malley Davoren and Martin Davoren, both originally of County Galway, Ireland. Sally had a long and successful career, starting as a secretary for the Bell Telephone Company in 1948, and retiring in 1992 as a regional manager of human resources for Altell. She earned her B.A. degree from the University of Pittsburgh's School of General Studies at night while working full-time. After her retirement, Sally volunteered in the Discovery Room at Carnegie Museum of Natural History, and at St. Paul Cathedral in Oakland, where she was a Eucharistic Minister. In her last volunteer position, she maintained updated printed materials at the Cathedral entrances. In addition to her formal volunteer activities, she performed many acts of kindness for her neighbors and friends. She had a great gift for maintaining friendships over the years and the miles. She was a loving presence for her many cousins and their children and grandchildren, always remembering their birthdays and other special occasions. Sally was a true daughter of Erin, taking great pride in her Irish heritage. She will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives she touched. Survived by her beloved cousins, Sally A. Davoren, Patrick (Mary Lou) O'Malley, and Thomas O'Malley, all of Pittsburgh, and Una Murray of Dublin, Ireland; as well as numerous cousins in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Boston, and Chicago. Also survived by her dear friends, Margaret (Dolly) Gentile, Grace Morrisey, and Beverly (James) Wallace. There will be no visitation. Funeral Friday, June 21, Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at St. Paul Cathedral, 108 North Dithridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to St. Paul Cathedral or a . Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. freyvogelfuneralhome.com.