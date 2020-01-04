Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
SAUL LEVIN

SAUL LEVIN Obituary
LEVIN SAUL

Age 97, of State College, formerly of Mt. Lebanon on Thursday, January 2, 2020.  Beloved husband of the late Harriet Pearl Libson Levin. Loving father of Robert (Maxine) Levin and Barbara (Jeffrey) Miller; cherished grandfather of Daniel and Jonathan Levin, Sarah Bucher, David and Samuel Miller. Great-grandfather of Diana Bucher and Oscar Levin. Preceded in death by two sisters.  Graveside services will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the Beth El Section of Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 509 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon. NO VISITATION prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp. 


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020
