Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
SAUNDRA A. (DIPERNA) RUPPRECHT

SAUNDRA A. (DIPERNA) RUPPRECHT Obituary
RUPPRECHT SAUNDRA A. (DIPERNA)

Age 67, of Scott Twp., on September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl Rupprecht; loving mother of David (Kelly) Rupprecht and Suzie (Charlie) Skumburdes; devoted Nonnie of Kaylee and Tony Skumburdes and Dylan and Avery Rupprecht; sister of Gus (Shirley) DiPerna, Janet (Bill) Holder and Joe (Kathy) DiPerna; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Grace Church. Memorials may be made to The Pink Pamper, 5225 Library Rd. #223, Bethel Park, PA 15102. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
