RUPPRECHT SAUNDRA A. (DIPERNA)
Age 67, of Scott Twp., on September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl Rupprecht; loving mother of David (Kelly) Rupprecht and Suzie (Charlie) Skumburdes; devoted Nonnie of Kaylee and Tony Skumburdes and Dylan and Avery Rupprecht; sister of Gus (Shirley) DiPerna, Janet (Bill) Holder and Joe (Kathy) DiPerna; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Grace Church. Memorials may be made to The Pink Pamper, 5225 Library Rd. #223, Bethel Park, PA 15102. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019