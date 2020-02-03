|
WILKER, SC SISTER M. ROSAIRE
Age 94, died at Caritas Christi the motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill in Greensburg, on February 2, 2020. A Pittsburgh native, Sister M. Rosaire entered the congregation of the Sisters of Charity on September 8, 1944, from St. Leo Parish, Pittsburgh. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph H. and Dorothy Winniewicz Wilker; she is survived by a cousin. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Seton Hill University and taught children of the primary and intermediate levels in diocesan schools of Altoona-Johnstown and Pittsburgh. From 1971 until her retirement from the classroom in 1995, Sister M. Rosaire taught at St. Philip School in Crafton. After her retirement, she volunteered her services to the sisters who were in residence at Caritas Christi while assisting in the care and upkeep of the Lourdes Grotto at Seton Hill University and the Fatima Shrine on the motherhouse grounds. She also carried out the duties of sacristan at the motherhouse. Compassionate, direct and practical, Sister M. Rosaire exemplified the meaning of the words of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, "Keep on with hard-earned but eternal, blissful merit." She herself reflected, "God led me to the Sisters of Charity and His grace has sustained me all these years."
Arrangements:
Visitation: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 2-7 p.m.
Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 9-10:30 a.m.
Vigil: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 7 p.m.
Funeral: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 10:30 a.m.
Caritas Christi Motherhouse
Mt. Thor Road
Greensburg, PA 15601
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity, De Paul Center, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For more information, visit the website www.scsh.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020