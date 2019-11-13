|
|
TOOMEY, SC SISTER MARIE JOHN
Age 92, died at Caritas Christi, the motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill in Greensburg, on November 10, 2019. An Altoona, PA native, Sister Marie John entered the congregation of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill on September 8, 1946, from Sacred Heart Parish, Altoona. Preceded in death by parents, John J. and Marie C. (Inlow) Toomey, a sister, Sara Jane Lear, she is survived by twin brothers, John E. and Joseph C. Toomey, nieces and nephews. She earned a bachelor's degree in Music from Seton Hill University and a master's degree in Music from Duquesne University. Sister Marie John taught music to elementary and secondary students in schools of the Altoona-Johnstown and Greensburg dioceses. She taught piano to private students, directed choirs and choruses in addition to liturgy preparation. Of her life as a Sister of Charity, she once reflected, "I am grateful to God and the Sisters of Charity for their love and support and for providing the opportunity for me to develop my gift of music which I have shared with others." Arrangements: Visitation: Thursday, November 12 from 2–7 p.m. Vigil: Thursday, November 14 7 p.m. Funeral: Friday, November 15 10:30 a.m. CARITAS CHRISTI MOTHERHOUSE Mt. Thor Road Greensburg, PA 15601 Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity, De Paul Center, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For more information visit the website, www.scsh.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019