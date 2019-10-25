|
|
GLEDITSCH, MD SCOTT D.
Of Charlotte, (formerly of Pittsburgh, PA). Dr. Gleditsch, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and accomplished psychiatrist passed away on October 23, 2019 at the age of 69 after a short battle with cancer. Dr. Gleditsch was born in McKeesport, PA on December 7, 1949, the son of the late Charles and Doris (Tyson) Gleditsch. He graduated from McKeesport High School in 1967, the same year accomplishing the rank of Eagle Scout. He then attended Thiel College ('71, BS, Chemistry), Carnegie Mellon University ('73, MA, Chemistry) and Hahnemann Medical College ('78, MD). He spent his career serving patients with serious mental health needs in Pittsburgh, PA, Washington County, PA and Charlotte, NC. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Christina; daughters and sons-in-law, Katrina and Morgan Parham and Allison and Cody Harrell; grandson, Charles Parham; sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and George Shabla; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews across the country. A memorial service will be held at Living Saviour Lutheran Church, 6817 Carmel Rd., Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA, www.aspca.org). Online condolences may be offered at www.heritagecares.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019