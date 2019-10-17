|
|
WOODSON SCOTT HOWARD
Named Scott Howard Woodson, I was born to James Howard and Harlene Rae Woodson February 20, 1962, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. I passed from this plane of existence Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Cancer killed me, but do not grieve for me. I had an amazing life. I learned at an early age how short life can be and lived accordingly. I've traveled the world, visiting more than 50 countries. I've climbed 14,000 foot mountains and driven fast cars. I've eaten much good food and met many interesting people. I've done nearly everything I ever wanted to do. Interment will be at the Mars Cemetery, Adams Twp., PA. I wanted no services or memorials. Feel free to party on your own. In lieu of flowers, do something for yourself that you normally wouldn't do. Do it now, while you can. Arrangements are under the direction of the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019