Age 42, of Penn Hills, unexpectedly, on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Beloved son of Sharon (Brown) and the late Gary A. Bennett; brother of Daniel Bennett; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Scott loved to work on cars, ride his motorcycle, and go mudding on ATVs. For over 21 years, Scott worked for Penn Hills School District as a custodian, spending most of his career at Linton Middle School. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. until Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019