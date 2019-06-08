COWBURN SCOTT L.

Scott Cowburn passed peacefully to eternity on June 5, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Syracuse, NY on September 3, 1958, to Robert and Ellen (Godfrey) Cowburn. He went on to make his home in Lowell, MA while attending the University. There he found love in Margaret (Nutter) Cowburn. The couple married in Lowell, MA on November 9, 1985. Together they started their family in Stoneham, MA, some time was also spent living in Salem, NH until moving to the Mt. Lebanon section of Pittsburgh, PA in 1996. He graduated from Cortland State, NY with a BS in Biology. Scott, also, graduated from the University of Lowell (UMass) in 1985 with a BS in Civil Engineering. He began his career in Stoneham at Metcalf and Eddy. His professional engineering career brought him to Pittsburgh. He worked for CDMSmith on various projects until present. Board certified in civil and environmental engineering, his passion for the preservation of the environment was a driving force in his professional vocation. Scott loved spending time with family. He was an honorable and loving husband. He took much pride in rearing his children. He loved the privilege of having a granddaughter. He remained positive throughout every challenge and built his life without complaint or regret. He enjoyed golfing, biking, ballroom dancing, coaching youth soccer and time with nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife, Maggie; and son, Robert Cowburn, along with fiancée, Alayna Zottola and granddaughter, Rebel Cowburn; his daughter, Christine Dressman with husband, Robert, and son Zachery Cowburn; his mother Ellen (Godfrey) Cowburn; as well as many aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Cowburn. Relatives and friends will be received at the WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Road, Scott Township 15220. Calling hours are Sunday and Monday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to Dr. John McDyer's research group at the University of Pittsburgh, for medical research to advance the science, diagnosis and treatments for telomere-mediated diseases. These donations will establish the Scott Cowburn Memorial Research Fund which should be indicated in the memo area of the check. Please make checks payable to the "University of Pittsburgh" and send to: University of Pittsburgh - PACCM C/O Dorothy Voith, NW 628 MUH, 3459 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. www.slaterfuneral.com.