William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
SCOTT LEVY
SCOTT P. LEVY Obituary
LEVY SCOTT P.

Age 54, Upper St Clair, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Holly (Schubert) Levy; son of Stuart and Barbara (Kahn) Levy; dear father of Jordan and Sammy Levy; brother of Michelle (Matthew Rabinowitz) Levy. Scott attended Marshall University and graduated from Elon University where he played collegiate soccer at both colleges. He was a 3rd generation owner and Vice President of Levy Paper Company. Service 12:00 p.m. Sunday in WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd, Scott Twp 15220. Visitation half hour before service. INTERMENT PRIVATE BY FAMILY ONLY. In lieu of flowers donations suggested to Beth El Congregation 1900 Cochran Road Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Burial will be in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
