Age 38, of Whitehall passed away unexpectedly, on May 11 in Phoenix, AZ. He is survived by his wife Amy, children Lily and Avery, parents Gene and Johnita Baumgardner, brother Troy (Sarah) sister Karli (Haiyang), grandmother Rita Ricketts, mother-in-law Kathy George, father-in-law Denny Medved, sister-in-law Lori Layton, nieces Lydia, Madison and Mia, nephew Paul Michael, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Scott was a traveler, having visited many memorable places with his wife Amy. Scott, originally from Pickerington, OH, lived in Athens, OH (one of his favorite places) where he attended Ohio University and met his wife and many friends he considered to be family. They moved to Denver, Co where they lived for several years, eventually moving to Pittsburgh. Scott had recently spent time in the Southwest. What was most important to Scott was people. He found connection and community in the gaming world, collecting cards and holding his own in national tournaments as well as in the improv comedy world, taking part in many performances. He experienced great joy in getting to know new people, connecting with them and learning their stories. Scott could make a lifelong friend over one pint of craft beer. Perhaps his favorite thing in the world was making people laugh. Scott could always be counted on to make a perfectly timed, tension breaking joke to lighten the mood. He was also a great writer, spending time journalizing and blogging. Scott loved his children with all of his heart. They were the light of his life, and he was never happier than when spending time with them. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to XXX. A celebration of Scott's unique life will take place for friends and family this Sunday, May 19 at 2pm at Hip the Flashlight Factory on Pittsburgh's North Shore at 831 W. North Ave., Pgh PA 15233. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a scholarship fund being set up for Scott's children. For more information contact Jessi Marsh at [email protected] bruscofalvo.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 17, 2019
