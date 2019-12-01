|
LUCOT SCOTT T.
Age 58, of McCandless Twp., formerly Lawrenceville, on Friday, November 22, 2019. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Mary Lucot. Loving brother of Mark (Susan) Lucot. Devoted uncle of Brian (Brandi) Lucot, Whitney (Dave) Adams, Kyle (Felicia) Lucot; and great-uncle of Brooke, Bryce, Brayden, Blake and Madelyn. Many cousins and friends. Scott was a member of the Sixth Ward Club and an usher at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church for several decades. Visitation Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Butler at 46th. Sts., Lawrenceville, where family and friends will gather Tuesday at 9 a.m., followed by Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church at 10 a.m. www.dalessandroltd.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019