MARSHALL SCOTT W.
Age 65, of Shaler Township, formerly of Lawrenceville, on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Beloved husband of 43 years of Joan (Broderick) Marshall; loving father of Ryan (Ashley Cain) Marshall and Megan Marhsall; devoted pap of Sophia and Oakley; son of the late William "Tweets" and Shirley (McWilliams) Marshall; brother of the late Sharon Marshall Strasser and Glenn E. Marshall; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Scott was retired from CSX Railroad. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Ursula Church on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019