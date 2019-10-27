Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
SCOTT MARSHALL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ursula Church
Resources
More Obituaries for SCOTT MARSHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SCOTT W. MARSHALL


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SCOTT W. MARSHALL Obituary
MARSHALL SCOTT W.

Age 65, of Shaler Township, formerly of Lawrenceville, on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Beloved husband of 43 years of Joan (Broderick) Marshall; loving father of Ryan (Ashley Cain) Marshall and Megan Marhsall; devoted pap of Sophia and Oakley; son of the late William "Tweets" and Shirley (McWilliams) Marshall; brother of the late Sharon Marshall Strasser and Glenn E. Marshall; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Scott was retired from CSX Railroad. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Ursula Church on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SCOTT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
Download Now