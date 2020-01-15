Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Age 59, on Monday, January 13, 2020, of South Park. Beloved son of William and the late Marian (Slattery); father of Cory Patterson; brother of Kari (Todd) Ballenger, Bryan (Teresa) Patterson and Kristi (Herb) Schweitzer. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and his son's mother, Misty Massey Patterson. Scott was a pipefitter and belonged to Local 449 for the past 38 years. He was also past Master of Dallas Lodge 231. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Thursday, January 16, 2020, 3-8 p.m., where a Masonic service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
