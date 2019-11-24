Home

Anthony Mastrofrancesco Funeral Home Inc
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-0496
SCOTT W. RUPICH


1960 - 2019
SCOTT W. RUPICH Obituary
RUPICH SCOTT W.

Age 58, of Imperial, passed away after a battle with cancer on November 20, 2019. He was born November 21, 1960, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Frank and Patricia (Boyd) Rupich. In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by his beloved son, Scott A. Rupich, who he is now happily reunited with; and two sisters, Lisa Rupich and Terry L. Oliver. Scott retired from IBEW #5 as an electrician. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. A good weekend for Scotty was going to "Camp" with his long time buddies to target shoot, listen to good music, share stories and have some beers. Scott is survived by a brother, Jeff Rupich; and a niece, Rachel Oliver. At Scott's request, there will not be any visitation or service. He will be laid to rest with his son at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 725-375-0496.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
