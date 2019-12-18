Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:30 PM
More Obituaries for SCOTT SCHNEIDER
SCOTT WILLIAM SCHNEIDER

SCOTT WILLIAM SCHNEIDER Obituary
SCHNEIDER SCOTT WILLIAM

Age 65, on Monday, December 16, 2019 of Pittsburgh. Son of the late Paul A. and Marion V. (Harris) Schneider; cherished brother of Mark Schneider; loving uncle of Steven, Eric, Garrett and Leanna. Family and Friends received Thursday 2-4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Scott went to the Denver Automotive College, owned his owned automotive garage, built many cars and loved drag racing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army,100 W. North Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
