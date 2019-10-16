|
SCOTTY MARIE McCONNELL
On Monday, October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ron "Redeye" McConnell; mother of Kim Salamacha; grandmother of Kevin, Collin and Sarah Salamacha; great-grandmother of Aiyla Salamacha, Tyler Yurkovich, Ethan and Kylie Salamacha, Adrionna, Isaic and Kayden Layne; sister of Janet Marie; and many cousins. Marie was a member of Catholic Daughters, Court Isabella and Daughters of Erin. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Christ Our Savior Parish (St. Cyril of Alexandria Church) on Friday at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019