Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ Our Savior Parish (St. Cyril of Alexandria Church)
SCOTTY MARIE McCONNELL

SCOTTY MARIE McCONNELL Obituary
SCOTTY MARIE McCONNELL

On Monday, October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ron "Redeye" McConnell; mother of Kim Salamacha; grandmother of Kevin, Collin and Sarah Salamacha; great-grandmother of Aiyla Salamacha, Tyler Yurkovich, Ethan and Kylie Salamacha, Adrionna, Isaic and Kayden Layne; sister of Janet Marie; and many cousins. Marie was a member of Catholic Daughters, Court Isabella and Daughters of Erin. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Christ Our Savior Parish (St. Cyril of Alexandria Church) on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
