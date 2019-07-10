BROWN SEAN M.

Age 36, of Washington DC, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on July 7, 2019. Sean was born on July 5, 1983, in East McKeesport, PA to William and Mary Lynn (Rosenbayger) Brown. He was a 2001 graduate of East Allegheny Junior/Senior High School. After high school, Sean pursued his love of theater at the University of Pittsburgh where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts. While his passion for theater, film, and music was present for his entire life, Sean's focus after college changed to being more politically minded and finding ways to make this a better world. After a brief time as a paralegal, Sean attended the University of the District of Columbia where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with his Juris Doctorate. Thereafter, Sean was selected for the Legal Honors Program at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development where he worked as a Trial Attorney until his death, assuring decent and affordable housing, enabling all Americans to achieve home ownership, providing resources for communities to build strong neighborhoods, preventing homelessness, and enforcing fair housing laws. In his too brief time, Sean enjoyed the finer things in life when he could. In addition to being an accomplished lawyer he was also an avid foodie, an experienced traveler, a lover of bands that you've never heard of, and the best person to navigate you around a city. Beyond food and travel, Sean loved his family and friends all of whom have been forever changed just for knowing him. He is survived by his parents, William and Mary Lynn; brothers, Ryan and Cory; grandmother, Catherine Rosenbayger; as well as many aunts and uncles that loved him dearly, numerous cousins that he always had fun with, and countless friends that felt just like family. Friends, family, and others whose lives were touched by Sean are invited to the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway Ave., East McKeesport, PA 15035, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 to grieve, reminisce, inappropriately laugh, and support each other. To continue his legacy, the family is asking in lieu of flowers, to consider making a donation to the ACLU, an organization very near and dear to Sean and his family (www.aclu.org/memorial), and to take a moment to enjoy things the way Sean always did; so have a drink of gin, eat at a new restaurant, discover a new band, go see a different part of the world, and most importantly be kind to one another. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.