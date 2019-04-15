|
JACKMAN SEAN M.
On April 12, 2019, at the age of 50, of North Side. Loving father of Michael Jackman; beloved son of Judith and the late Ramon Jackman; brother of Dani (TK), Patrick (David), Kevin (Nicole), Keith (Melissa), Kirk (Rebecca) Jackman and Shannon (Christopher) Gilmour; grandfather of Carson Jackman. Sean is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A gathering of friends and family will take place Tuesday 1-3 p.m. in SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Drive, McCandless Twp., PA 15090. A service celebrating Sean's life will be held at 3 p.m. Remembrances may be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019