Lafayette Funeral Home
6651 Raeford Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
(910) 867-1500
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Lafayette Funeral Home
6651 Raeford Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
the home of Bob and Sharon McHugh Abraham
944 Academy Place
Mt. Lebanon, PA
View Map
SEAN PATRICK MCHUGH M.D.


1967 - 2019
SEAN PATRICK MCHUGH M.D. Obituary
MCHUGH, M.D. SEAN PATRICK

Sean P. McHugh, 51, of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, PA, died from esophageal cancer on October 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife Stephanie Lamb McHugh and her children, Addyson (6) and Jacob (6) as well as his former wife, Gayle McElhaney McHugh of Virginia Beach and their daughters, Ava (8) and Faryn (5).  He is greatly missed by his mother, Patricia McHugh and his father, Bruce Henkel, of Mt Lebanon, PA; grandmother, Mary K. McHugh, of Mt Lebanon; brothers, Bruce Henkel, Jr. (Karen) of Columbia MD, Jared Henkel (Dolly) of Cannonsburg, PA, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Sean was a 1985 graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School, a three year Combat Medic in the Army, and a 1994 Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Penn State University. He attended Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia and received his Doctor of Medicine degree 1998. After completing both an internship and residency at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Sean earned his Internal Medicine Speciality. He completed a fellowship in Critical Care at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. Before being diagnosed with cancer, Dr. McHugh worked as a Critical Care (ICU) Intensivist at Sentara Hospital, Virginia Beach from 2004-2017.  Dr. McHugh was Medical Board certified in Internal Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, and Neuro-Critical Care Medicine. Sean loved his chosen career and was a devoted, caring, and humanitarian doctor. Sean was known for his friendliness and zest for life. He was often the most enthusiastic voice in the room, which he often used to root-on his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. His children loved him for his fun-loving personality and easy going ways. May Sean's kind and generous soul rest in peace. A memorial visitation for Sean will be held October 26, 2019 from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the home of Bob and Sharon McHugh Abraham, 944 Academy Place Mt. Lebanon, PA, 15243. Friends and family are all welcome.  In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations sent in Dr. Sean McHugh's name to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St, Duquesne, PA 15110, (412) 460-3663. Email: [email protected]

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
