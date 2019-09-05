|
LAZZARIS SERGIO
Age 84 of Jefferson Hills, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family at home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. A dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, he was born October 14, 1934 in Northern Italy (Vallada, Agordina), the son of the late Libro and Henrietta (Fiocco) Lazzaris. A skilled mason and member of the Union #9 Bricklayers, Sergio was a US Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion Daniel Keffer Post #75 in Clairton. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 59 years, Elena (Marraccini) Lazzaris; his sons, Dino Lazzaris of Clairton and Bruno (Diane) Lazzaris of Elizabeth Twp.; his grandchildren, Vincent and Julia Lazzaris; his brother, George (Franca) Lazzaris of Horsehead, NY; and his nieces and nephews. Sergio loved sharing a meal with family and friends, fine woodworking and craftsmanship, hunting with his sons and grandchildren, and playing the accordion in the company of good friends. Friends will be received in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700) on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. A Blessing will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with Deacon Dale DiSanto officiating. Procession and burial with military honors will follow to Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019