Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
SHANE EDWARD GLEDHILL

GLEDHILL SHANE EDWARD

Shane Edward Gledhill, 53, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was the son of Sylvia Lewis Gledhill and the late John Edward Gledhill, Jr. He is survived by his son, Dylan Gledhill; and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his son, Derek Gledhill. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray 15317, (724) 941-3211. Family and friends are welcome to attend visitation Sunday, January 26, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, 11 a.m. with military honors at cemetery. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
