Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
6:00 PM
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHARON DAVIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHARON A. DAVIN


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHARON A. DAVIN Obituary
DAVIN SHARON A.

Sharon A. Davin, age 75, of Irwin, died at Forbes Hospital on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 4, 1944 in Wilkinsburg, the daughter of the late John J. and Catherine Longanecker Benedetti. Sharon is survived by her devoted husband, Michael J. Davin; loving children, Joseph M. Davin, Valerie (fiancé Timothy Hostert) Davin, grandchildren; Heather and Nichole Marsico, and her nine beloved golden retrievers. She is the dear sister of Tona Panza. Sharon was a loyal employee with 45 years of services as the Director of Data Processing with Babcock Lumber in Swissvale, co-founder of With A Golden Spirit (WAGS), a non-profit rescue for Golden Retrievers, where over 500 orphan Goldens have been rescued and adopted out. Family and friends will be received at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION & MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, Supervisor 412-678-6177), on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. when services will be held in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be made at www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHARON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -