DAVIN SHARON A.
Sharon A. Davin, age 75, of Irwin, died at Forbes Hospital on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 4, 1944 in Wilkinsburg, the daughter of the late John J. and Catherine Longanecker Benedetti. Sharon is survived by her devoted husband, Michael J. Davin; loving children, Joseph M. Davin, Valerie (fiancé Timothy Hostert) Davin, grandchildren; Heather and Nichole Marsico, and her nine beloved golden retrievers. She is the dear sister of Tona Panza. Sharon was a loyal employee with 45 years of services as the Director of Data Processing with Babcock Lumber in Swissvale, co-founder of With A Golden Spirit (WAGS), a non-profit rescue for Golden Retrievers, where over 500 orphan Goldens have been rescued and adopted out. Family and friends will be received at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION & MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, Supervisor 412-678-6177), on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. when services will be held in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be made at www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020