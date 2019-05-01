Home

SHARON A. (STINEY) KARLLO

KARLLO SHARON A. (STINEY)

After a lengthy illness, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, of Braddock Hills. Beloved wife of 44 years to Michael J. Karllo; loving mother of Amber and her fiancé, Jason of Cranberry; dear Grammy of Maddox, Sydney, and Evan; sister of the late Robert Stiney and Maryann Jolly. Prior to her disability, Sharon worked as a retail manager for Lane Bryant and Marshalls. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday only at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Word of God Roman Catholic Church on Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Ladies of Charity of Word of God Parish, 2021 South Braddock Ave., Swissvale, PA 15218. www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
