OPPERMAN SHARON ANN (DAVIS)
Age 73, of Sewickley, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on July 18, 2019. Loving mother of Lisa Rickard, Christine (Richard) Mangieri and April Opperman; grandmother of Brandon, Brittany, Haleigh, Jena, Addison, Olivia, Kayne and the late Ana; great-grandmother of Laney, Kaidyn, Willow and the late Adalynn. Family will welcome friends Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Wexford/Franklin Park). Mass will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church. Interment to follow in North Side Catholic (Christ Our Redeemer). Sharon was the matriarch of her family, a lover of fine wine and politics. Please see www.schellhaasfh.com for her full obituary and to offer condolences.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019