Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Of West Mifflin, suddenly on March 11, 2019, age 64. Daughter of the late Paul and Peggy (Abel) Schuster; beloved wife of the late Robert "Randy" Resko; mother of Randi (Matt) Young of North Huntingdon and Robert Resko Jr. of West Mifflin; sister of Paul (Stephanie) Schuster of Munall and the late Joseph Schuster. Sharon retired from Joseph Crow Dry Cleaner in North Huntingdon. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Therese Church, Munhall.


www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
