BEESON SHARON H.
Age 65, of Coraopolis, PA, formerly of Oakdale, PA, passed on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Beloved daughter of Nancy and the late Richard Hackley; beloved wife of the late Kenneth Beeson; beloved mother of Kimberly Richko and Jenn (Mike) Muzzio; cherished grandmother of Jaide Travis and Michael Muzzio; sister of Cynthia Hackley, Nancy (Frank) Campbell and Richard (fiancée, Amy) Hackley. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332, Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a Funeral Service will take place Friday 12 noon, followed by burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. It is respectfully requested that memorial donations be sent to , 707 Grant St., Fl. 37, Pgh., PA 15219.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019