Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Resources
More Obituaries for SHARON BEESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHARON H. BEESON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SHARON H. BEESON Obituary
BEESON SHARON H.

Age 65, of Coraopolis, PA, formerly of Oakdale, PA, passed on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Beloved daughter of Nancy and the late Richard Hackley; beloved wife of the late Kenneth Beeson; beloved mother of Kimberly Richko and Jenn (Mike) Muzzio; cherished grandmother of Jaide Travis and Michael Muzzio; sister of Cynthia Hackley, Nancy (Frank) Campbell and Richard (fiancée, Amy) Hackley. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332, Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a Funeral Service will take place Friday 12 noon, followed by burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. It is respectfully requested that memorial donations be sent to , 707 Grant St., Fl. 37, Pgh., PA 15219.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now