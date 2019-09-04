|
|
DALEY SHARON KELLY
Born February 16, 1953, died July 22, 2019. Survived by her husband, Michael P. Daley; daughter, Molly B. Daley; and sons, M. Patrick Daley and Kevin K. Daley; siblings, Joann K. Cummins, Frank J. Kelly (Ruth) and Kevin M. Kelly (Claudia); many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank J. Kelly, Sr. and Jane S. Kelly; and brother, Richard Kelly. She retired from Mercy Hospital legal department and retained a strong relationship with the women of Our Lady of Mercy Academy, class of 1971. Memorial service at 10 a.m. on September 14, 2019 at St. Scholastica Church in Aspinwall. Contributions can be made in Sharon's name to Christ the Divine Teacher, Brilliant Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15215 or Blessed Trinity School, 2510 Middle Rd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019