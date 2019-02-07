Home

Tunie Funeral Home
218 E. 11th Ave
Homestead, PA 15120
412-462-6466
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clark Memorial Baptist Church
1301 Glenn Street
Homestead, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Clark Memorial Baptist Church
1301 Glenn Street
Homestead, PA
View Map
Formerly of Homestead, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. She leaves to cherish her memory, children, John Dupee, Ronell Smith; eight grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; siblings, Sandra Walker, Valarie Chaffin, Debbie Payne, Gail Hawkins; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m., on Friday, February 8,2019 at Clark Memorial Baptist Church, 1301 Glenn Street, Homestead where services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday. Arranged by the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019
