BENOVITCH SHARON L. (BITTNER)
On Sunday, March 15, 2020, age 63, of Hazelwood. Loving daughter of the late Gilda and Ray Smith. Sharon is survived by her significant other of 25 years, John Dunsky; and his sister, Juanita; and mother, Maria; her loving sister-in-law, Barb; and late brother, Ron; and their son, Brian and his spouse, Michele; cousins, relatives, friends, the Benovitch family and her four wonderful cats. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 23, 2020, in St Stephen Parish at 10:00 a.m. Go Directly to Church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, Pittsburgh. "Where Every Life is Cherished & Every Family is Treasured"