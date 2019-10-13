|
MARRS SHARON LUKINSEY CARTER (SHERRY)
Age 76, died on Friday, October 11, 2019 of dementia complications. Sharon was born May 7, 1943 in the small coal mining town of Stonega, VA. She graduated from Appalachia High School in 1961 and went on to graduate, Cum Laude, in 1964 from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN, as an English major with a Library Science minor. While teaching English at Powell Valley High School in Big Stone Gap, VA, she met Glenn R. Marrs, an Army office home on leave. They married in July, 1965, and traveled to Army posts in Fort Knox, KY, Erlangen, Germany, Fort Carson, CO, and Fort Campbell, KY. While Glenn was in Vietnam in 1968, Sharon took a teaching position back in the Appalachia, VA area. Upon his return, they relocated to Boone, NC where Glenn was assigned in the ROTC of Appalachian State University. Glenn resigned his commission in 1969 and they moved to Blacksburg, VA. Sharon taught in the Christiansburg school district while Glenn completed graduate school at Virginia Polytechnic Institute. After his graduation in 1971, they relocated to the Pittsburgh area, and Sharon began work as an elementary school librarian in the Keystone Oaks School District. She continued in that position until her retirement in 1999. While teaching, Sharon obtained an MS and a Certificate of Advanced Study in Library Science from the University of Pittsburgh. She is listed in the Who's Who in American Education. Sharon enjoyed reading, walking, swimming, bicycling, and trips to the beach. She and Glenn also enjoyed ballroom dancing and were members of the Top Hatters and the South Hills Cotillion. She is survived by her husband, Glenn of Bethel Park, PA; her aunt, Ann Gibson and uncle Don Gibson; cousins Don, Jr., and Peggy Gibson; and sister-in-law, Ann Marrs - all of Big Stone Gap, VA. She is also survived by cousins, David and Patsy Cress of Winchester, Va; and by god-daughters, Lisa Skwortz, and Debra Hammond of the Pittsburgh area. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236.