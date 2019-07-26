|
|
GROSS SHARON LYNN
Age 61, of Wexford, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2019. Beloved mother of Laura Ann Gross; daughter of Ann and the late William F. Gross; sister of Linda (Frank) Massaro and Janet Gross; loving aunt of David (Hillary) and William (Amanda) Massaro; proud grand-aunt of Jackson William Massaro. Sherrie fought a valiant battle against cancer for two and a half years. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten by all that loved her. Visitation with the family at Saints John and Paul church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Rd, Sewickley, PA 15143, Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 8:45 until 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to thank Dr. Monga and the staff on 9A at Allegheny General Hospital, the staff at Manor Care and the staff at Allegheny Health Network Hospice for their wonderful care and treatment for Sherrie and family. Arrangements by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019