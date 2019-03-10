JUGAN SHARON M.

Age 61, of West Mifflin, she lost her courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer on March 1, 2019. Sharon is the daughter of Dorothy (Traud) Macioce of Munhall and the late Paul J. Jugan. Sharon was a data entry clerk for banking. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, helping people clean their homes, and loved cats. Besides her mother, she is survived by her siblings, Sandy (Kenny) Kracinovsky of Bethel Park, Paul (Cindy) Jugan of Eagle River, AK, Vince Macioce of Beechview, and the late Michele Jugan; she is the girlfriend of David Bereznak of West Mifflin. Visitation on Monday, March 11th and Tuesday, March 12th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. At the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne. 412-466-3300, where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday, March 13th, at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, Duquesne, at 9:30 a.m. Reverend Thomas Lewandowski officiating. Burial will be in Holy Name Cemetery, West Mifflin. Please omit flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society.