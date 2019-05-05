Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SHARON M. (ZIMMERMAN) KOONSE

Age 65, after a courageous battle with lung and brain cancer on Friday, May 3, 2019 of Baldwin Boro; daughter of the late Jack and Rita (Snyder) Zimmerman; beloved wife of Randy W. Koonse.; loving mother of Kevin (Jessica) Koonse and Laurie Koonse; cherished grandma of Evan and Lila; sister of Marianne (Chris) Kirchner, Eileen Volzer, John Zimmerman, Anita (Chris) Thompson and the late Joan (Joe) Gubala; survived by nieces, nephews and her fur babies, Benny and Emma. Friends received Tuesday 12-6 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UPMC Outpatient Cancer Center, 2000 Oxford Dr., Suite 500 Bethel Park, PA 15102. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
