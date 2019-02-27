McCLAREN SHARON R. (MORIARITY)

Of Whitaker and Amsterdam, OH who fought a courageous and lengthy battle with cancer passed away on February 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of John S. McClaren, Jr; cherished mother of Kari Saxon, Erin (Joe Kolechta) Saxon, Jessica (Adam) Elkins, Clint (Lauren Stalker) McClaren, and Cody McClaren; special grandmother to Madison, Aiden, C.J. and Abigail; sister of Lisa (Steve) Chedwick, Melissa (Mike) Dzvonik, Brian McClaren and Pat (Cindy) McClaren; daughter-in-law to John and Carol McClaren; also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Willa Moriarity; and sons, John S. McClaren III and Douglas Paul Saxon. She was a former prescription processor for CVS Express Scripts. Sharon was a friend to everyone she met. She was the "Sunshine" of Lisa and Steve's life. Her uplifting spirit and positivity could brighten anyone's day and would always help anyone who needed it. Family and friends received on Thursday and Friday from 2 -4 and 6 -9 p.m., at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St. Munhall 15120 (402-461-6394) where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at:

georgeigreenfunealhome.com