Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Resources
More Obituaries for SHARON McCLAREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHARON R. (MORIARITY) McCLAREN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SHARON R. (MORIARITY) McCLAREN Obituary
McCLAREN SHARON R. (MORIARITY)

Of Whitaker and Amsterdam, OH who fought a courageous and lengthy battle with cancer passed away on February 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of John S. McClaren, Jr; cherished mother of Kari Saxon, Erin (Joe Kolechta) Saxon, Jessica (Adam) Elkins, Clint (Lauren Stalker) McClaren, and Cody McClaren; special grandmother to Madison, Aiden, C.J. and Abigail; sister of Lisa (Steve) Chedwick,  Melissa (Mike) Dzvonik, Brian McClaren and Pat (Cindy) McClaren; daughter-in-law to John and Carol McClaren; also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Willa Moriarity; and sons, John S. McClaren III and Douglas Paul Saxon. She was a former prescription processor for CVS Express Scripts.  Sharon was a friend to everyone she met.  She was the "Sunshine" of Lisa and Steve's life.  Her uplifting spirit and positivity could brighten anyone's day and would always help anyone who needed it. Family and friends received on Thursday and Friday from 2 -4 and 6 -9 p.m., at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St. Munhall 15120 (402-461-6394) where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.  Please share your memories and condolences at:


georgeigreenfunealhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now