John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
View Map
SHARON RENAE (OSBORNE) PORTER


1953 - 2019
SHARON RENAE (OSBORNE) PORTER Obituary
PORTER SHARON RENAE (OSBORNE)

Age 66, of Trafford, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Sharon is survived by her sons, David and Nick Koricich; her siblings, Jerry Osborne, Stanley Osborne, Ernest Osborne, Mauritta Moyer and Kathy Jean Osborne and numerous nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Porter; her parents, Ernest H. and Erma Jean (Morris) Osborne. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, July 27th for a memorial visitation from 2-4 p.m. in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 702 7th Street (State Rt. 130) Trafford 412-372-3111. A private family service and burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , 333 E. Carson St., Suite 441E, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or .  


www.dobrinickfhinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019
