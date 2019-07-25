|
PORTER SHARON RENAE (OSBORNE)
Age 66, of Trafford, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Sharon is survived by her sons, David and Nick Koricich; her siblings, Jerry Osborne, Stanley Osborne, Ernest Osborne, Mauritta Moyer and Kathy Jean Osborne and numerous nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Porter; her parents, Ernest H. and Erma Jean (Morris) Osborne. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, July 27th for a memorial visitation from 2-4 p.m. in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 702 7th Street (State Rt. 130) Trafford 412-372-3111. A private family service and burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , 333 E. Carson St., Suite 441E, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019