Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
SHARON WILSON HENRY
HENRY SHARON WILSON

Age 62, of South Fayette, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Daughter of the late Robert and Marjorie (Arthurs) Wilson; loving mother of Jessica, Philip (Morgan Scaife) and Alexander (Sarah Olesky) Henry; caring sister of David Wilson and Amy Burner; cherished aunt of Christopher Burner. Sharon graduated from Bethel Park High School in 1974 and became a successful salesperson in the hair industry, before becoming a stay-at-home mom. Later, she re-entered the workforce as a friendly cashier at the Giant Eagle Market District in Village Square. What was most important to Sharon was her Christian faith and assurance of eternal life because of the impeccable life, atoning death and glorious resurrection of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Friends will be welcomed at  LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Saturday morning from 9:00 until time of Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org. www.laughlinfuneralhome.com. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
