CROWLEY SHAUN L.
Shaun L. Crowley, of West Mifflin, on January 9, 2020, age 31. He is survived by parents, Kevin G. and Lorraine (Magar) Crowley; twin brothers, Kevin, Jr., and John Crowley; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his beloved dog, Kingston. Shaun was an upstanding member of the Local 2 Insulators and graduated from Clarion University in 2011. Family and friends received on Monday, January 13, 2-9 p.m. at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Pennsylvania 15120. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, January 14, 10:30 a.m., at Holy Angels Church, Hays. Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery, West Mifflin. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020