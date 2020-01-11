Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Angels Church
Hays, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Trinity Cemetery
West Mifflin, PA
View Map
SHAUN L. CROWLEY Obituary
CROWLEY SHAUN L.

Shaun L. Crowley, of West Mifflin, on January 9, 2020, age 31. He is survived by parents, Kevin G. and Lorraine (Magar) Crowley; twin brothers, Kevin, Jr., and John Crowley; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his beloved dog, Kingston. Shaun was an upstanding member of the Local 2 Insulators and graduated from Clarion University in 2011. Family and friends received on Monday, January 13, 2-9 p.m. at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Pennsylvania 15120. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, January 14, 10:30 a.m., at Holy Angels Church, Hays. Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery, West Mifflin. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020
