KARMANN SHAWN M.

Age 37, of South Fayette Twp., on June 7, 2019. Beloved son of Judy and the late Rudolph Karmann, Sr.; loving brother of Rudolph (Erica) Karmann, Jr., Kevin (Krystle) Karmann and Megan (Kevin) Sperring; devoted uncle of Marshall Kurnock and Ethan Karmann. A lifelong die hard Steelers fan. Shawn was a cook at many local restaurants throughout his life and was currently employed at Topgolf, as well as the Cuddy V.F.W. His smiling face and warm heart will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a Blessing Service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shawn's family. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.