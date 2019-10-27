|
|
GIORDANO SHAWNEEN R. (ROTHAAR)
Shawneen R. Giordano (Rothaar), a longtime resident of South Park, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, age 68; beloved mother of Michael P. (Juliette) and Jacquelyn A. Giordano; sister of Robert Rothaar, Darlene Rothaar and the late Kim Rothaar; sister-in-law of Marcia Rothaar; loving grandmother of Rosalie and Violet, also several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Private Interment. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019